Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (NYSE: ERF):

8/26/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

8/10/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

6/28/2021 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

6/28/2021 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

