Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Gold (NGD)

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: NGD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – New Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

8/11/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/7/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.17 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $796.59 million, a PE ratio of -117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

