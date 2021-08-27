Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the July 29th total of 894,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.51.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.
