Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the July 29th total of 894,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

