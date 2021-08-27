RED Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,333.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. RED has a total market cap of $648,895.12 and $16,333.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

