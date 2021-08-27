Redd (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.74 or 0.99955093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067732 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009642 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00606268 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

