RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.10 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and $1.42 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00306964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00177062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

