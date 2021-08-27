RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday.

CVE:KUT traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 969,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.33 million. Analysts forecast that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

