RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.65. RediShred Capital shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 75,149 shares changing hands.

KUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

