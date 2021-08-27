Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 558 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.96. 356,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

