Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7,651.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 115,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 114,238 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.63. 18,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,167. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 222.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.