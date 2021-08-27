Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $727,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. 588,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

