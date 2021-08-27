Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.83. 24,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,172. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.