Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 360,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,312,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

