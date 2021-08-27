Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,074 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.16. 176,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

