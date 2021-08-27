Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 13,709 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 42,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $94.31. 23,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,501. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.