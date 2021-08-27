Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,971 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,710. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

