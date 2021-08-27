Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 628 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.65. The company had a trading volume of 247,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $247.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.