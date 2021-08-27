Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. 122,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

