Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

