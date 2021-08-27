Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Reef has a market capitalization of $327.24 million and approximately $71.10 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00179498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,628,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

