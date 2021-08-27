Refinable Hits Market Capitalization of $18.40 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00153526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,679.84 or 1.01118048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.51 or 0.01036012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.93 or 0.06639980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

