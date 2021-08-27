Reginald Seeto Sells 658 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. 352,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,125. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

