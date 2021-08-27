Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.55 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 137.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Regions Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 925,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 79.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

