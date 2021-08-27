Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RF opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

