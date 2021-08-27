Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.01% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $192,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RS traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.47. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

