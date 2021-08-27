Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

