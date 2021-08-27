Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.