renBTC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. renBTC has a market cap of $684.27 million and $3.67 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $49,060.74 or 0.99932436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,947 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

