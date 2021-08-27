Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 7.9%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.20. 2,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 348,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of research firms have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $4,487,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

