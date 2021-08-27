Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.96

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

