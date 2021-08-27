Request Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $245.70 million and $12.83 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

