Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 27th (AAP, APPEF, AZO, BIG, CNX, DELL, DLTR, EUXTF, EYE, FIVE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 27th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF)

was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $133.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $230.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $630.00 price target on the stock.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $425.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $430.00.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

