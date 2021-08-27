Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toto Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toto in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Toto alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Toto stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Toto has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.19.

About Toto

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.