Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xponential Fitness Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

XPOF opened at $11.14 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

