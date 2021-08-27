Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Revolution Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/17/2021 – Revolution Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Revolution Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Revolution Medicines was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

8/12/2021 – Revolution Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Revolution Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/29/2021 – Revolution Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 32,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

