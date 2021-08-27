Research Analysts Set Expectations for HEICO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

