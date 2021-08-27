Research Analysts Set Expectations for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.43. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Amundi bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after buying an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.