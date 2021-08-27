Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ECN Capital (ECNCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ECN Capital (OTCMKTS: ECNCF):

8/12/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ECNCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

