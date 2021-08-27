Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT):

8/19/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/7/2021 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.