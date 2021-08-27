Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.61.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.40. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$80.84.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.89%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

