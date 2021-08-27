Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.06

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 24815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several brokerages have commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

