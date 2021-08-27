Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:REVXF opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

