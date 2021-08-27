Reviewing BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BetterLife Pharma N/A -4,977.62% -718.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics $90,000.00 344.08 -$9.04 million N/A N/A BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$27.20 million N/A N/A

Alterity Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alterity Therapeutics and BetterLife Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alterity Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats BetterLife Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

