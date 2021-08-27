REVV Trading 34.4% Higher This Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $77.93 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

