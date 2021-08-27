REX American Resources Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REX. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

