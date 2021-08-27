Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.11

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 5756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,835 shares of company stock worth $7,598,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

