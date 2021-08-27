RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.85

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.85 ($18.65) and traded as high as €16.04 ($18.87). RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €16.04 ($18.87), with a volume of 199 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 80.20.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

