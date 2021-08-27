RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.40

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.40 ($47.53) and traded as high as €40.40 ($47.53). RIB Software shares last traded at €40.25 ($47.35), with a volume of 3,379 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.37.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for infrastructure, civil engineering, and road and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; iTWO 4.0 cloud-based platform for project developers, construction and industrial companies, contractors, and investors; MTWO construction cloud software; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

