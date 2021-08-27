Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 32,942 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

SON traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

