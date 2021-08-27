Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 95,528 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF accounts for 2.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.75% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $100,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,686. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $99.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

