Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 118,806 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 2.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.77% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $114,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,511,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

